England’s Millie Bright announces international retirement

England defender Millie Bright has announced her retirement from international football.

The 32-year-old won 88 caps during her England career and won the European Championship on home soil in 2022 before captaining the side to the World Cup final the following year.

Bright announced her retirement on her podcast “Daly Brightness”, which she co-hosts with former England team-mate Rachel Daly.

Ahead of this summer’s Euros, Bright withdrew from selection stating she was “not able to give 100 per cent mentally or physically” and revealed one day later that she had undergone minor knee surgery.

Speaking about international retirement, Bright told her podcast: “It sounds cliché but it really is a feeling and when you’re at peace with that decision… having the summer to reflect, get my head straight, fix my knee, really put things into perspective.

“As you get older your priorities change. Where I’m at now in life I’ve been craving family time, time with friends, time for myself. Something I’ve valued over the summer is having that time to fix me a little bit.

“I’ve played through every injury I’ve ever had, I think I got to a stage where I needed to fix my knee and make smart decisions.

“I am retiring from international football. I’m incredibly proud and honoured to have played for England for so long. Every single cap has been a special one and especially having memories with this one sat opposite me [Rachel Daly], have been some of the best of my life, not just my career.

“But yeah, it’s time. It’s the right time for me to call it a day with England.

“Physically, I’m at that crossroads – can I be 50 per cent for each, for England and for Chelsea? I want to be all in.

“I’ve still got one big thing that I want to achieve in my career with Chelsea. I feel to give myself the best chance of doing that and to be the best for my club, I probably need to rein it in a little bit.”

Bright helped England win Euro 2022 (Danny Lawson/PA)

Bright made her England debut in 2016 and played in four major tournaments.

She was a key cog in the Lionesses’ Euro 2022 triumph, starting in every game and keeping four clean sheets as the team clinched their first major trophy.

Bright then skippered the side at the 2023 World Cup, where England were narrowly beaten by Spain in the tournament’s showpiece.

Her retirement comes on the eve of Sarina Wiegman’s squad announcement for upcoming friendlies against Brazil and Australia later in October and the England boss paid tribute to Bright’s contributions.

“Millie will forever be an England legend for what she has given to her country, and I could never have enough words to praise her impact during my time,” Wiegman told England’s website.

“Whether she had the armband or not, she is a true leader. I know how much respect there is for Millie within the game – not just because she has won so many trophies but because of the way she conducts herself.

“She has made such a big contribution to English football both on and off the pitch and we all have a lot to thank her for.”

England confirmed that tributes will be paid to Bright’s international career at a future home game.