Ronnie O’Sullivan’s Xi’an Grand Prix run ended by Gary Wilson in quarter-finals

Ronnie O’Sullivan has been knocked out of the Xi’an Grand Prix following a 5-2 quarter-final defeat to Gary Wilson.

O’Sullivan had dropped just three frames on a blistering charge to the last eight but he came unstuck against an inspired Wilson at the Qujiang Sports Complex.

Wilson raced into a 3-0 lead following breaks of 74, 101 and 79 before O’Sullivan hauled himself back into the contest with breaks of 65, and then 84 after the mid-session interval.

Wilson re-assumed control of the match with a break of 120 to move him to within a frame of the semi-finals, and leaving his seven-time world champion opponent with it all to do.

O’Sullivan moved 46 points clear in the seventh frame but then missed a red to allow Wilson the chance to clear, and he did not spurn the opportunity to book his place in the last four.

Wilson will face either Shaun Murphy or home favourite Ding Junhui for a spot in the final.

On the other side of the draw, Mark Williams and Daniel Wells will contest an all-Welsh semi final following 5-4 and 5-2 wins over Lyu Haotian and Liam Pullen in their respective last-eight matches.