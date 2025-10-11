Heimir Hallgrimsson left heartbroken as Ireland concede late Portugal winner

Heimir Hallgrimsson was left heartbroken after seeing the Republic of Ireland succumb to Portugal in stoppage-time.

Ruben Neves’ last-gasp header – on a night when Cristiano Ronaldo saw his penalty saved by Caoimhin Kelleher – handed the Group F leaders a 1-0 World Cup qualifying victory in Lisbon as Ireland came agonisingly close to claiming a famous draw.

That would have gone some of the way to providing an antidote to last month’s deeply damaging 2-1 defeat in Armenia after a performance which lacked the courage and organisation on display at the Jose Alvalade Stadium.

A deflated Hallgrimsson said afterwards: “It’s just painful, really painful and a heartbreaking result.

“Sometimes we coaches try to look at performance when we lose games. I think what we planned to do, our game-plan, worked. Team effort, team-work were excellent. There was a lot of energy put into this match.

“Just being so close and ending up with nothing going back to Ireland is painful. That’s my reaction to the game.

“Maybe you want to ask about tactical things and stuff, but this is how I feel after the game. It’s painful.”

Hallgrimsson’s men head into Tuesday night’s must-win clash with Armenia in Dublin bruised, but buoyed by an impressive rearguard action in Lisbon, although a return of just a single point from their first nine on offer tells its own story.

It looked like it was going to be Ireland’s night when, after a first half during which they had frustrated the hosts, goalkeeper Kelleher saved Ronaldo’s penalty to deny him a 142nd senior international goal in his 224th appearance for his country.

Asked about the penalty decision – which was awarded after Francisco Trincao’s shot had hit Dara O’Shea’s arm – Hallgrimsson said: “Was it correct? I wouldn’t have given it, but the rules are like this.

Ruben Neves (centre) netted Portugal’s winner at the death (Zed Jameson/PA)

“If the referee gives a penalty, then the VAR needs to say it’s a wrong decision, so I think we cannot argue that it went to the hand, but the hand was close to the chest.

“Probably most referees wouldn’t have given it, but once you give it, the VAR needs to say that you gave a wrong decision. That’s how the rules are, so I can’t complain about that.”

Ronaldo, who also had a penalty saved by Gavin Bazunu in a World Cup qualifier in Faro four years ago, had earlier hit the post, and it took a header from Ruben Neves in the first minute of stoppage-time to spare the 40-year-old superstar’s blushes.

Portugal boss Roberto Martinez admitted he had not been fooled by Ireland’s performance in Yerevan and saw the game unfold exactly as he had expected.

Roberto Martinez’s Portugal snatched maximum points at the death (Zed Jameson/PA)

Martinez said: “We realised the game against Armenia wasn’t of the level we expected. We knew it was a game of reaction, of all or nothing, a game played as a final.

“We were not surprised with the tactical aspect, but we were surprised by the aggression, winning the duels, defending so well, having incredible solidarity for each other.

“For us, we deserved to win. Sure, it’s frustrating for Ireland to concede so late.”