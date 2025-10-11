Erling Haaland continues devastating form with hat-trick as Norway beat Israel

Erling Haaland continued his devastating goal-scoring form with a hat-trick in Norway’s 5-0 World Cup qualifying victory over Israel in Oslo.

Haaland’s night did not get off to the best of starts as he saw his sixth-minute penalty saved by Daniel Peretz, who denied him again after the kick had to be retaken, but he more than made amends to make it 18 goals in his last nine games for club and country.

The Manchester City striker, who scored five times against Moldova on his last international appearance, scored Norway’s second between a pair of own goals from Anan Khalaili and Idan Nachmias.

Haaland continued his fine form in front of goal (Jonas Been Henriksen/AP)

Haaland, winning his 46th cap, scored his 50th goal for his country when he nodded in Antonio Nusa’s cross and the pair combined again as the in-form forward grabbed his third of the night.

Victory for Norway gave them a sixth win from sixth in Group I as they edged closer to qualification for the World Cup.

Hungary boosted their hopes of qualifying by picking up their first win with a 2-0 victory over Armenia, while in Group K, Andorra picked up their first point with a 2-2 draw against Latvia.