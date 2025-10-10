Wayne Rooney disagrees with Steven Gerrard’s ‘egotistical losers’ comment

Wayne Rooney admits club rivalries did get in the way of success for England’s ‘golden generation’ but disagrees with Steven Gerrard’s suggestion that they were “egotistical losers”.

Earlier this week, former Three Lions team-mate Steven Gerrard said the egos of England’s players stopped them from achieving success.

But Rooney, who scored 53 goals in 120 England appearances, said he “had no issues” with the other players and believed the team still worked hard for each other but just could not “get over the line” in major tournaments.

On his BBC podcast, The Wayne Rooney Show, he said: “We didn’t win anything. I wouldn’t quite put it that way, but I know what he’s saying, because there was a lot of big characters in the dressing room and in the team.

“When you look back with the players we had, could we have done better, I think we could have but it wasn’t to be.

“No, I wouldn’t say better attitude because I think that’s disrespectful, really, to us as players.

“We worked hard, we tried, we didn’t quite manage to do it.

“It was difficult to have that relationship with Liverpool and Man United players. I think it’s easier now. I used to speak to Steven all the time when we were playing and obviously both scousers.

“I didn’t see that or feel that. I was fine with everyone, I got on with everyone and I had no issues.

“I was aware that Becks and Gary Neville and Scholesy and that, you could see they weren’t really going to be close to Liverpool players.

Rooney admits club rivalries got in the way of relationships between players (Owen Humphreys/PA)

“But I think one thing’s for sure everyone would work hard for each other and try for each other and run for each other. So I don’t think that was the issue.

“We didn’t manage to get over the line, but I didn’t see it. I didn’t see that at all.”

On Rio Ferdinand’s podcast, Gerrard also admitted he “hated” England duty due to being in the hotel for long periods of time.

Rooney also agreed with Gerrard that it was tough at times.

He added: “I seen his comments about going up and having like seven hours in his room and stuff. That was tough at times because you’re just lying in bed and watching TV and have food and then go to sleep so a few players did that.

“I tried to keep myself busy, I’d be always in the hotel, I’d been in the massage room, the physio room trying to keep yourself busy.”