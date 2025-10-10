Ricky Hatton’s funeral in pictures
By contributor PA Sport Staff
Published
Thousands of mourners lined the streets of Manchester as stars of the sporting world gathered for Ricky Hatton’s funeral on Friday.
Hatton, a popular, larger-than-life character who unified the light-welterweight division and also won a world welterweight title, was found dead aged 46 at his home in Hyde on September 14.
Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the day in pictures.