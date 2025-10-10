Shropshire Star
Ricky Hatton’s funeral in pictures

Thousands of mourners lined the streets in Manchester to pay tribute to Hatton on Friday.

By contributor PA Sport Staff
Published
Supporting image for story: Ricky Hatton’s funeral in pictures
Ricky Hatton’s hearse arrives at the Etihad Stadium following the funeral earlier at Manchester Cathedral (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Thousands of mourners lined the streets of Manchester as stars of the sporting world gathered for Ricky Hatton’s funeral on Friday.

Hatton, a popular, larger-than-life character who unified the light-welterweight division and also won a world welterweight title, was found dead aged 46 at his home in Hyde on September 14.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the day in pictures.

The hearse stops outside Hatton’s Gym in Hyde during a procession ahead of the funeral service at Manchester Cathedral (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Hatton was a huge Only Fools and Horses fan and a three-wheeled Reliant Robin famed by the TV programme led the procession (Danny Lawson/PA)
A band plays as mourners arrive at the cathedral (Danny Lawson/PA)
Tyson Fury was among the boxing stars arriving at the cathedral for the private memorial service (Martin Rickett/PA)
The boxing world was also represented by the likes of Amir Khan… (Martin Rickett/PA)
…and Frank Bruno (Martin Rickett/PA)
The front cover of the order of service (Martin Rickett/PA)
Ricky Hatton was a huge Manchester City fan and club great Mike Summerbee was in attendance on Friday (Martin Rickett/PA)
Former England and Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney was there with his wife Coleen (Martin Rickett/PA)
Hatton’s parents Ray and Carol arrive (Danny Lawson/PA)
Hatton’s coffin is carried into Manchester Cathedral by his brother Matthew Hatton and son Campbell Hatton (Danny Lawson/PA)
Oasis star and Hatton’s friend Liam Gallagher looks on (Danny Lawson/PA)
Former England cricket captain Andrew Flintoff outside the cathedral after the service (Danny Lawson/PA)
Soap star and Hatton’s ex Claire Sweeney leaving the funeral (Danny Lawson/PA)