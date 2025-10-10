Ricky Hatton’s funeral in pictures

Thousands of mourners lined the streets of Manchester as stars of the sporting world gathered for Ricky Hatton’s funeral on Friday.

Hatton, a popular, larger-than-life character who unified the light-welterweight division and also won a world welterweight title, was found dead aged 46 at his home in Hyde on September 14.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the day in pictures.

The hearse stops outside Hatton’s Gym in Hyde during a procession ahead of the funeral service at Manchester Cathedral (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Hatton was a huge Only Fools and Horses fan and a three-wheeled Reliant Robin famed by the TV programme led the procession (Danny Lawson/PA)

A band plays as mourners arrive at the cathedral (Danny Lawson/PA)

Tyson Fury was among the boxing stars arriving at the cathedral for the private memorial service (Martin Rickett/PA)

The boxing world was also represented by the likes of Amir Khan… (Martin Rickett/PA)

…and Frank Bruno (Martin Rickett/PA)

The front cover of the order of service (Martin Rickett/PA)

Ricky Hatton was a huge Manchester City fan and club great Mike Summerbee was in attendance on Friday (Martin Rickett/PA)

Former England and Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney was there with his wife Coleen (Martin Rickett/PA)

Hatton’s parents Ray and Carol arrive (Danny Lawson/PA)

Hatton’s coffin is carried into Manchester Cathedral by his brother Matthew Hatton and son Campbell Hatton (Danny Lawson/PA)

Oasis star and Hatton’s friend Liam Gallagher looks on (Danny Lawson/PA)

Former England cricket captain Andrew Flintoff outside the cathedral after the service (Danny Lawson/PA)