England Ashes selection won’t lead to a rivalry with Ollie Pope – Jacob Bethell

Jacob Bethell insists there is no internal “rivalry” with Ollie Pope as both men chase England’s number three slot at the Ashes.

Pope has been the long-term incumbent at first drop but Bethell’s rise to prominence – which saw him become England’s youngest men’s captain when he led last month’s T20 series in Ireland – has cranked up the competition.

The 21-year-old is part of the white-ball squad that travelled to New Zealand on Friday and he has six limited-overs matches to show what he can do before the final call is made for the first Test against Australia.

But while both men are desperate to get the nod in Perth on November 21, Bethell insists there is no tension.

“Me and Popey get on great, I wouldn’t call it a rivalry,” he told Sky Sports News at the Toyota PCA Awards.

“There’s a lot of talk and outside noise but it doesn’t really filter into the camp. I get on really well with Popey, we practice really well together.

“He’s obviously the batter in contention for that number three spot…he’s got that spot and he’s done unbelievably well. I can’t fault him at all. He’s a massive part of the team so I wish him the best.”

Bethell cannot hide his excitement at the prospect of helping fight for the urn, though, adding: “I remember watching it on TV, seeing the sheer intensity of it all I’ve been really driven towards it. It would be a dream to play in it.”

England play the first of three T20s in Christchurch on October 18, with a three-match ODI series to follow.