Cam Skattebo scores three touchdowns as New York Giants stun champions

Running back Cam Skattebo ran for three touchdowns as the New York Giants stunned their divisional rivals the Philadelphia Eagles 34-17.

Fellow rookie Jaxson Dart also ran for a touchdown and threw for another as the Giants condemned the Super Bowl champions to a second successive defeat.

Opposing quarterback Jalen Hurts had a torrid evening as he was sacked three times and intercepted once.

Dart’s 20-yard run and 35-yard pass to Wan’Dale Robinson gave the Giants a 13-3 lead in the first quarter before Hurts found Dallas Goedert from three yards to cut the gap.

Hurts went over himself in the second quarter as the Eagles used their tush-push tactic on four successive plays.

But Skattebo grabbed his first score from four yards before half-time and added a pair of one-yard scores to secure just a fourth win for the Giants against the Eagles in 18 meetings.

Hurts overthrew DeVonta Smith and was returned 68 yards by Cor’Dale Flott as he was intercepted for just the second time in 15 games.