Tottenham’s majority owner ENIC injects £100million of new capital into the club

Tottenham’s majority owner ENIC, which is run by the Lewis family Trust, has injected £100million of new capital into the club.

The announcement on Thursday morning is the latest statement of intent by the Lewis family Trust, which invited Daniel Levy to step down as chairman on September 4 in an effort to achieve more on-field success at Spurs.

Three expressions of interest in buying a stake in Premier League club Tottenham have been “unequivocally rejected” during the last month by the Lewis family Trust and further funds are available to help Thomas Frank, the PA news agency understands.

A source close to the family told PA said: “This is initial additional funding.

“As the club’s management decides what’s needed to deliver success, more money will be available. The Lewis family is committed to backing the club to be successful.”

A statement on the official club website claimed “this equity injection will further strengthen the club’s financial position and equip the club’s leadership team with additional resources to continue the focus on driving long-term sporting success”.

New Spurs boss Frank has made a strong start to life in north London, winning six of his opening 11 matches in charge and guiding the club to third in the Premier League going into the October international break.

Daniel Levy left last month (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Peter Charrington, who was named non-executive chairman in the wake of Levy’s sudden departure, said: “As I stated a few weeks ago, our focus is on stability and empowering the management team to deliver on the club’s ambitions.

“I know the Lewis family are also ambitious for the future. Today’s capital commitment reflects that ambition and I would like to thank them for their ongoing support.

“We will continue to do all we can to ensure that Vinai (Venkatesham, CEO) and his team are supported in the best way possible to take this club forward.”