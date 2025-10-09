Thomas Tuchel fumes at ‘silent’ Wembley during England-Wales friendly

Thomas Tuchel took aim at the Wembley crowd for being “silent” during their electric start in a 3-0 win over Wales.

England scored three times during the opening 20 minutes through Morgan Rogers, Ollie Watkins and Bukayo Saka.

Yet, Tuchel bemoaned the lack of energy given to his players from the Wembley crowd.

Tuchel told ITV: “We did very, very well. We had an excellent first half, we were 3-0 up very quickly but could have been four or five. Then we couldn’t score the fourth one or the fifth one and the stadium was silent.

“Silent! We never got any energy back from the fans and I think the players delivered a lot to get more from the fans.

“It was difficult to keep everything going in the second half, but we did excellent and deserved to win. A step in the right direction.”

Asked if he expected more from Wembley, Tuchel responded: “Yeah, what more can you give in 20 minutes? Three goals, the way we attacked Wales and didn’t let them escape.

“Even in their own half, ball win after ball win after ball win. If you’re only here for half an hour, yes it’s a bit sad because I think the team deserved big support today.”