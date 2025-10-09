Joseph Parker would willingly take on Moses Itauma if he beats Fabio Wardley

Joseph Parker has revealed he would be willing to fight Moses Itauma in December if he comes through unscathed against Fabio Wardley later this month.

British heavyweight sensation Itauma is set to headline a Queensberry show in Manchester before Christmas, but an adequate opponent for the undefeated 20-year-old is yet to be determined given his destructive streak.

Former world champion Parker has full focus on his upcoming clash with Wardley at O2 Arena on October 25 – where the winner will be mandatory challenger for Oleksandr Usyk’s WBO belt – but the New Zealander has thrown his hat in the ring to face Itauma too.

“I don’t want to be out of the ring for too long. This fighting once a year is just not good enough. I want to fight as often as I can and if all goes well with Wardley on October 25, put me in the ring again at the end of the year,” Parker insisted.

“I would take any fight there is. I know Moses is a great talent. He can only fight who is in front of him and he’s been able to take care of business every time.

“He’s young, he’s powerful, he’s fast and that would be another fight I would love to take. I’ll take any fight. I’m not even in this boxing game to be taking my time, picking this fight or picking that fight, I’ll fight anyone.”

A devastating first-round knock-out of Dillian Whyte by Itauma in August put the blue-riband division on notice, but Parker would happily accept the challenge of taking on a boxer tipped for greatness.

Parker said: “Listen, he’s a big threat. He’s a very talented young fighter who is just dominating whoever is in front of him so of course everyone’s going to ask for big money, but if it can happen, it will happen.”