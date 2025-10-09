Dejphon Chansiri branded ‘disgusting’ as union fights for Wednesday staff pay

Union leaders are fighting to ensure Sheffield Wednesday’s non-football staff receive their salaries in full, with the behaviour of club owner Dejphon Chansiri branded “disgusting”.

Employees of the cash-strapped Owls have been paid late on five separate occasions this year, including last month.

Unite, the UK’s leading union, has mobilised against Thai businessman Chansiri, who indicated during the summer he would be willing to sell the club, but has so far failed to secure a deal.

The news follows the chairman of English football’s new independent regulator David Kogan saying unsuitable owners could be forced to sell clubs.

According to Unite, union membership at Hillsborough has “rocketed”, with workers receiving a £1,000 payment instead of their full pay packet for September and some staff taking out loans to cover bills.

Players and coaches have also been paid late.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said in a statement: “Unite will do everything in its power, industrially and legally, to ensure these workers get their wages.

“Dejphon Chansiri has millions at his disposal, these workers do not – his behaviour is disgusting.

“He needs to pay his staff and sell this well-loved club and community asset to a buyer who can run it properly as a matter of urgency.”

Dejphon Chansiri bought Sheffield Wednesday in 2015 (Martin Rickett/PA)

Wednesday have been placed under various embargoes amid tax debts and the ongoing salary issues.

The beleaguered Sky Bet Championship club sit second-bottom of the table with six points from nine games following Saturday’s 5-0 home defeat by Coventry, which was briefly halted by fans invading the pitch in protest against Chansiri.

Unite regional officer Daniel Gawthorpe said: “These workers have had enough. They are totally dedicated to the club but their loyalty is being taken advantage of.

“People are facing real financial hardship, but Chansiri seems to expect them to live on fresh air because of their love for Wednesday. Unite will not let this stand.”

A host of first-team players and coaches – including former manager Danny Rohl – departed Hillsborough in recent months, leaving the Owls with a threadbare squad and backroom staff under current boss Henrik Pedersen.

Sheffield Wednesday fans invaded the pitch in protest against the club’s owner Dejphon Chansiri during Saturday’s defeat to Coventry (Nigel French/PA)

The South Yorkshire side already look to be facing a relegation battle and could be hit with a points deduction due to the financial problems.

Kogan, who was appointed on Monday, labelled Wednesday’s perilous situation a “significant problem” and said the regulator was seeking powers to investigate clubs in such predicaments.

“If your question is, ‘would we intervene in the final instance?’, the answer is once we gather the evidence and know what’s going on, we will,” Kogan told BBC Sport.

“It’s a last resort (forcing a sale) because the last thing we want to do is start getting involved with an individual club, an individual owner, without being able to work with that owner to try and resolve the issues that the club’s facing and the owner’s facing.

“But the truth is, when you look back over the history of football, over the last 20 or 30 years there have been some owners, not many, but some who have been irresponsible in the way which they’ve been managing their clubs and ultimately don’t wish to take responsibility for the future.”

David Kogan was appointed chairman of English football’s new independent regulator on Monday (House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA)

Chansiri bought Wednesday in 2015. Having this week met four supporter groups, Kogan expressed sympathy with Owls fans.

“Clearly Sheffield Wednesday has been a significant problem for the EFL (English Football League) and a significant problem for football,” he said. “Sheffield Wednesday is one of the great brands of English football.

“We’re now looking to get powers, which will allow us to have Sheffield Wednesday – and other clubs – referred to us if they need to be investigated and acted upon.”

The PA news agency has contacted Sheffield Wednesday for comment.