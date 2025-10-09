Craig Bellamy insists England friendly was just what his Wales team needed

Craig Bellamy defended his choice to play England after Wales were brushed aside 3-0 at Wembley.

Many Wales fans had questioned this ‘Battle of Britain’ friendly fixture just four days before their vital World Cup qualifier against Belgium on Monday.

But Bellamy insisted Wales would gain more than lose from a sobering Wembley night when they trailed by three goals inside 20 minutes.

Wales manager Craig Bellamy (left) shares a word with England counterpart Thomas Tuchel on the touchline after the final whistle (Adam Davy/PA)

“I wanted this game, I needed to see where we are,” Bellamy said after Wales were sunk by goals from Morgan Rogers, Ollie Watkins and Bukayo Saka.

“I can play Lithuania or someone if you want – and that’s no disrespect to them – but we’ll have loads of the ball and try to break them down.

“Where do we want to go? Who do we want to be? Even now that fills me more with motivation, more hunger.

“That physical profile, speed, duels (of the England players), that’s where you want our players to be. I want them to feel that.

“This is where we want to be, but we know we have to play at the top to be up against these teams. I want our egos to be hurt, I like us to be annoyed, but Monday is a different game.

Craig Bellamy says his Wales players will learn from their 3-0 Wembley defeat (John Walton/PA)

“You don’t go anywhere being damaged. Once you get your a*** kicked you learn the most, and I got my a*** kicked.”

Wales goalkeeper Karl Darlow had made one fine save before Rogers punished dozy defending in the third minute.

It got worse for Wales eight minutes later as Watkins tapped home from close range before Saka bent home a beauty from just inside the box.

Bellamy said: “The first 20 minutes was tough. It’s a very difficult place to come without starting the way we did.

“We made it very difficult for ourselves and we had to suffer a lot of pain.

England defender John Stones (left) and Wales striker Kieffer Moore battle for the ball at Wembley (John Walton/PA)

“You look at what makes us a good team when we’re not a good team. Stress, full stadium.

“That’s why it was so important to get this game because we will get stressed and we will get tested.

“It’s not the first time because we were 3-0 down against Belgium (Wales fought back to level in Brussels before losing 4-3). Belgium and England are at that top table – and we’re not there.

“To give ourselves a big chance we have to stick to what we do. That’s why these games are so beneficial.”

Wales did improve in the second half, although England arguably had taken their foot off the gas.

David Brooks and Chris Mepham were both denied by excellent Jordan Pickford stops as Wales sought a consolation goal.

Bellamy said: “I quite enjoyed half-time. I was like, ‘Now we see’. We can hide. What are we going to do? We gave examples of what we can do better, but it’s also who you are.

“When those moments happen, it shows who you are as a coach as well. You can come in bawling and throwing stuff, but to who? It makes no sense.

“It’s not exactly planned and what I’d like, but I’m already looking forward to Monday.”