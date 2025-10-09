Bukayo Saka caps comfortable friendly victory for England over Wales

Bukayo Saka’s stunner wrapped up England’s comprehensive 3-0 win against Wales as Thomas Tuchel’s side built on last month’s impressive victory in Serbia.

The German head coach sparked debate by leaving out star names such as Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden to stick with the squad that ended September’s camp with a five-star display in Belgrade.

Tuchel’s decision paid dividends as England started where they left off in Serbia, with Morgan Rogers, Ollie Watkins and Saka goals meaning Wales were down for the count just 20 minutes into Thursday’s Wembley friendly.

Ollie Watkins scores England’s second goal (John Walton/PA)





The striker, who started with skipper Harry Kane out injured, collided with a post as he attempted to score and had to be replaced at the break.

Wales can take heart from an improved second-half display as Bellamy’s men turn their attention to Monday’s crunch World Cup qualifier against Belgium.

A trip to Latvia, and perhaps early qualification, awaits Tuchel’s side after England won their eighth successive meeting with Wales.

A sold-out crowd witnessed a powerful moment before kick-off as the players emerged from the tunnel alongside fans with dementia as part of the partnership between the Alzheimer’s Society and Football Association.

Declan Rice led out England in Kane’s absence and Rogers started as number 10.

Declan Rice walks out with a mascot representing Alzheimer’s Society as he captained England (Adam Davy/PA)

The Aston Villa midfielder cut back for Antony Gordon to force Karl Darlow into a smart save before opening his England account 130 seconds into the game.

John Stones flicked on a corner that Marc Guehi brilliantly kept alive and pulled back for Rogers to score from six yards.

Ezri Konsa saw penalty appeals fall on deaf ears, but England were not to be denied for long.

Just 11 minutes were on the clock when Rogers sent over a cross that took a slight touch off Guehi before Watkins controlled at the far post and prodded into an empty net.

The striker celebrated in front of the Wales fans, who had just been chanting in reference to how England had lost the last two Euros finals.

Saka and Rogers tried to add another against the punch drunk visitors, who afforded the former too much space in the 20th minute.

The winger cut on to his left and made space just inside the box to bend into the top left-hand corner. Tuchel pumped his fists in celebration.

Wales looked overwhelmed. Rice rifled over a free-kick and Watkins somehow failed to add a fourth, clattering into the post as he turned an Elliot Anderson cross off target.

The striker received medical treatment and was replaced by Marcus Rashford at half-time, from which the teams returned with names removed from shirts to draw attention to memory loss.

England’s Marc Guehi (left) and Wales’ Liam Cullen battle for the ball (Adam Davy/PA)

England initially continued strongly and Rogers hit the crossbar, unaware that play would be halted for offside.

Jordan Pickford did well to stop David Brooks volleying home as Wales sought to reduce the deficit.

An even better save was to follow when denying substitute Chris Mepham’s 72nd-minute header after Tuchel made four alterations, including handing Ruben Loftus-Cheek his first cap since 2018.

Both sides had half chances as the match petered out and crowd thinned as attention turned to more important World Cup qualification matters.