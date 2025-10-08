Ronnie O’Sullivan cruises past Yao Pengcheng to reach Xi’an Grand Prix last 32

Ronnie O’Sullivan eased into the last 32 of the Xi’an Grand Prix in China with victory over Yao Pengcheng.

The seven-time world champion – playing in his first tournament since losing the Saudi Arabia Masters final to Neil Robertson in August – triumphed 5-1 to set up a last-32 meeting with Stephen Maguire.

O’Sullivan opened with a break of 63 and then doubled his advantage with a superb clearance of 128.

Stephen Maguire, pictured, awaits O’Sullivan (Danny Lawson/PA)

World number 118 Yao halved his deficit thanks to a break of 55 and had chances to level before O’Sullivan reasserted his authority to progress in relatively straightforward fashion.

World number one Judd Trump suffered a second-round exit following a dramatic 5-4 defeat to Matthew Stevens.

Trump, who made a maximum 147 break in his first-round win over Ng On-yee, looked on course to progress after moving 3-1 ahead courtesy of a knock of 84.

But last year’s runner-up then required snookers and a respotted black to force a decider after former Masters and UK Championship winner Stevens won three frames in a row.

Veteran Welshman Stevens – a two-time world finalist, who sits 51st in the world rankings – held his nerve to book a spot in the last 32, where he will face China’s Lyu Haotian.

Elsewhere, teenager Stan Moody held off an Ali Carter fightback to win 5-3.

The 19-year-old Yorkshireman will take on 2015 world champion Stuart Bingham in round three.

Referring to media headlines comparing him to darts sensation Luke Littler, Moody, who is ranked 49th in the world, said: “I’ve got a long way to go to be the Luke Littler of snooker, but I’m on my way.

“I want to be top 32 by the end of the season, go deeper in tournaments, and I’m doing all right.”