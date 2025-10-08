Pat Cummins to miss first Ashes Test and possibly whole series – reports

Pat Cummins will miss the first Ashes Test and could be forced to sit out the whole series, according to reports in Australia.

The Wallabies captain has been sidelined with a back problem and has not played since the Test series against West Indies in July.

Australian media report that Cummins has had a scan on the issue, which showed improvement, but not sufficient for him to be available for the opening Ashes contest, beginning on November 21 in Perth.

Pat Cummins has not been able to bowl since July (John Walton/PA)

That has not been confirmed by Cricket Australia but there are now fears the fast bowler may not be able to feature in any of the five Tests.

In his absence, Steve Smith would be expected to captain the side, while Scott Boland is Cummins’ likely replacement in the bowling attack.

But his loss would be a major blow to Australia’s hopes of winning the series, with the 32-year-old the leading wicket-taker with 21 when England last travelled to the country four years ago.