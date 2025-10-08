Jude Bellingham a notable absentee when England take on Wales – talking points

England and Wales go head-to-head in a sold-out Wembley friendly on Thursday evening.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some pre-match talking points.

England hold upper hand for Wales visit

England last played Wales at the World Cup in 2022 (Nick Potts/PA)

The back-to-back Euros runners-up head into Thursday’s Alzheimer’s Society International as heavy favourites. Thomas Tuchel’s side are fourth in the FIFA world rankings and 30th-placed Wales are available at odds of 12/1 to win the friendly. That is little surprise given England have won each of the last seven meetings, most recently 3-0 at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, and have only suffered one home defeat in this fixture since World War II. Such is the supposed gulf in quality, Wales boss Craig Bellamy claimed a boxing promoter would not be allowed to match his side, with a market value of £170million, against their £1.4billion behemoth. It is a match that will see both sets of players walk out alongside adults living with dementia as part of a partnership between the Alzheimer’s Society and Football Association.

Risks and rewards for Bellamy

Wales manager Craig Bellamy during a press conference (Ben Birchall/PA)

Bellamy admitted he could get his backside kicked after lining up this Wembley friendly. The Wales manager says he expects “ridiculous” England to end their long wait for a major trophy, insisting it is a “matter of time” before they do so. But Bellamy believes the rewards of the fixture outweighs the risks for Wales in their bid to qualify for next summer’s World Cup. As well as avoiding any major travel issues by making the short journey to London before Monday’s World Cup qualifier against Belgium, Bellamy believes playing tough opposition will accelerate the development of his young team.

Hey, where’s Jude?

Jude Bellingham was not called up despite being fit to return (Mike Egerton/PA)

Jude Bellingham will be a notable absentee at Wembley after his omission from Tuchel’s squad. The Real Madrid star is back in action after summer shoulder surgery and was widely expected to return to the group having missed September’s camp. But England’s performances in Bellingham’s absence persuaded Tuchel to keep faith with the same group and leave the 22-year-old in Spain. That means Morgan Rogers will again have the chance to strengthen his grip on the No.10 position in a game where England are expected to dominate. It is unthinkable that Bellingham will not be on the plane to the World Cup next summer but his position as England’s golden boy is maybe more fragile than before.

Belgium the bigger game for Wales

Wales have only ever won once at Wembley – thanks to a Leighton James penalty in 1977 – and there is no doubt upsetting England in their own backyard would lead to celebrations from Aberdare to Anglesey. But playing Tuchel’s side is complicated by the fact Wales have a massive World Cup qualifier four days later. Group favourites Belgium visit Cardiff with Wales knowing anything other than victory there will leave them in the play-offs next March. Belgium is a far bigger game than England for Wales, and Bellamy’s team selection at Wembley may need to reflect that in some departments.

Kane unable to feature?

Harry Kane missed training on Wednesday (Martin Rickett/PA)

For England, just like Wales, the most important match of this double-header follows Thursday’s Wembley encounter. Tuchel’s side know they could qualify for next summer’s World Cup this month if they beat Latvia on Tuesday and Group K other results go their way. Kane may only be able to feature for England in Riga as the striker is a major doubt for Thursday, having sat out training on the eve of the game. The 32-year-old skipper – like uncapped defender Jarell Quansah – did individual work away from the main group at St George’s Park, where he arrived having picked up a knock in Bayern Munich’s win against Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday. Ollie Watkins will be hoping to get the chance to stake his claim as Kane’s back-up.