Harry Kane a major doubt for England-Wales clash after missing training

Harry Kane looks a major doubt for England’s friendly against Wales after missing training on the eve of the game.

Thomas Tuchel’s side welcome their neighbours to a sold-out Wembley on Thursday before attention turns to Tuesday’s World Cup qualifier in Latvia.

Kane seems set to miss the first game of October’s double-header, having sat out training on Wednesday along with uncapped Bayer Leverkusen defender Jarell Quansah.

The Football Association said the pair were “following their own respective routines indoors” as the remaining 22 players trained at St George’s Park.

Kane arrived at camp with an ankle issue sustained late in Bayern Munich’s win over Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.

Speaking after the game, the striker said: “I am recovering at the moment – I took a knock. A few days and then I should be fine, so no problem for the national team. I will be there on Monday.”

Marc Guehi will join boss Tuchel at Wednesday’s pre-match press conference at Wembley having travelled down from St George’s Park, where under-20 internationals Shea Lacey, Lakyle Samuel and Harrison Murray-Campbell took part in training.