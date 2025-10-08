Cristiano Ronaldo becomes football’s first billionaire player

Cristiano Ronaldo has become football’s first billionaire player, according to Bloomberg.

The 40-year-old’s net worth has been estimated at £1.04billion by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, which tracks the world’s richest people.

Ronaldo’s valuation takes into account career earnings, investments and endorsements, with Bloomberg estimating his salary income between 2002 and 2023 was more than £410million.

His move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr in 2022 saw him sign for a reported annual salary of £177m and he has since signed a new deal which will keep him at the club until 2027.

He also has a £13.4m a year sponsorship deal with Nike.