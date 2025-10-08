Carlos Sainz feels F1 is becoming more about ‘famous people on TV’ than races

Carlos Sainz feels broadcasts of races can “go overboard a little showing celebrities and girlfriends” rather than important moments of a Grand Prix.

On-track footage is overseen from a singular world feed, which is supervised by Formula 1.

Sainz’s partner Rebecca Donaldson was pictured in the Williams garage during Sunday’s Singapore Grand Prix, where the Spaniard had battled through the field to finish in 10th place.

The 31-year-old has become frustrated at what is “becoming a bit of a trend” to show reactions from “famous people on TV” rather than focusing on the drivers and their cars during “important moments” of the race.

“Last weekend they didn’t show any of the four of five overtakes I did at the end – nor did they show Fernando’s (Alonso) pursuit of Lewis (Hamilton), they missed a lot of things,” Sainz told Spanish media outlet El Partidazo de COPE following the Singapore race.

Sainz added: “Don’t lose sight of the main thing. For me, they go overboard a little showing the celebrities and girlfriends.

“Sometimes there are so many VIPs in the paddock, you can’t even walk. We move by bike or scooter (in the paddock) because if you don’t, you just can’t get around.”