Super League Man of Steel award won by Leeds half-back Jake Connor

Leeds half-back Jake Connor has been crowned the Super League Man of Steel for 2025.

The 30-year-old pipped Wigan’s Jai Field and last year’s winner Mikey Lewis of Hull KR to become the first Leeds player to win the award since Zak Hardaker in 2015.

Connor enjoyed an outstanding first season at Headingley having initially been drafted in as a utility player in the Rhinos’ spine.

Capitalising on injuries to the likes of Lachlan Miller and Matt Frawley, Connor firmly established himself at stand-off and had a huge impact on his club’s return to the play-offs after a two-year absence.

He finished as the league’s third-top points scorer with 181, including seven tries and 76 goals, and summoned 30 assists.

Wigan’s Eva Hunter was named Woman of Steel after their historic treble-winning campaign while St Helens centre Harry Robertson was crowned young player of the year.