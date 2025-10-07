Ronnie O’Sullivan makes century on return at Xi’an Grand Prix

Ronnie O’Sullivan made a composed century on his return for the first time since mid-August against Iulian Boiko at the Xi’an Grand Prix in China.

The 49-year-old was last in action at the Saudi Arabia Masters, where he was beaten in the final by Neil Robertson.

O’Sullivan – who has recently moved to Dubai with his new wife Laila Rouass – subsequently missed the English Open and British Open having withdrawn due to medical reasons.

Playing for the 1,000th time in a ranking event match, O’Sullivan capitalised on an early error from 20-year-old Ukrainian Boiko to take the opening frame with a well-crafted 107.

Earlier, world number one Judd Trump had made his ninth career 147 break on the way to a 5-2 victory over Ng On-yee

Trump, runner-up to Kyren Wilson in Xi’an last year, compiled a maximum in the fifth frame against three-time women’s world champion Ng to put himself in line for the tournament’s £5,000 highest break bonus. He goes on to next face Matthew Stevens.

Elsewhere, reigning men’s world champion Zhao Xintong beat compatriot Wang Xinbo 5-2, Neil Robertson defeated Leone Crowley 5-1 and Jak Jones saw off fellow Welshman Dylan Emery by the same score.

Defending Xi’an Grand Prix champion Wilson was given a walkover after Marco Fu withdrew.