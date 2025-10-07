Luke Littler wins in straight sets despite historic Gian van Veen performance

Luke Littler avoided a repeat of last year’s first-round exit at the 2025 Boyle Sports World Grand Prix despite facing an opponent who hit the highest average in the tournament’s history.

Gian van Veen averaged 106.47 in the double-in, double-out format yet still lost in straight sets to an inspired Littler.

The world champion averaged 105.58 in his 2-0 win, recording finishes of 151 and 144 in a high-quality 11-minute match that ended with Dutchman Van Veen shaking his head in apparent disbelief.

Littler, who lost 2-1 to Rob Cross 12 months ago, told Sky Sports: “I am very happy. I don’t think I could have done a lot better there. I certainly played better than last year.

“I missed a few doubles starting and finishing but overall it was a good performance and Gian played his part in a brilliant game.

“We push each other every time, play our best darts against each other. Hopefully this is my next major. First round done, on to the next one.”

Six-time winner Michael van Gerwen crashed out at the first stage for the second successive year in Leicester.

Van Gerwen was beaten 2-0 by fellow Dutchman Dirk van Duijvenbode, who missed four match darts before getting over the line.

Defending champion Mike De Decker came from behind to beat Scotland’s Peter Wright 2-1 and Gerwyn Price overcame Ryan Searle by the same score, while Jonny Clayton and Daryl Gurney both sailed through in straight sets.