Jacksonville Jaguars rally to late comeback win against Kansas City Chiefs

The Jacksonville Jaguars recovered from 14-0 down to beat the Kansas City Chiefs 31-28 as quarterback Trevor Lawrence stumbled to a decisive late touchdown.

Lawrence tripped twice as he received the ball after team-mate Patrick Mekari stood on his foot with less than 25 seconds remaining but somehow composed himself to recover and complete a one-yard touchdown.

It was the second touchdown of the night for Lawrence, who also threw one for Parker Washington.

In the game’s decisive drive, Lawrence – who had twice been intercepted on the night – found Brian Thomas Junior for a 33-yard gain then picked out Dyami Brown to make further ground.

Chamarri Conner was flagged for pass interference against Thomas after making no effort to get the ball on the next play before Lawrence found his way over.

Lawrence completed 18 of 25 passes on the night for 221 yards.

Opposite number Patrick Mahomes scored one touchdown and threw to Travis Kelce for another, with Kareem Hunt running in two in the fourth quarter.

Jaguars defensive player Devin Lloyd returned an interception 99 yards for a touchdown in the third – the longest interception return by a linebacker in NFL history.