Former rugby league star Lee Radford appointed Scotland defence coach

Gregor Townsend believes he has found the perfect replacement for Steve Tandy after former rugby league player Lee Radford was appointed Scotland’s new defence coach.

The Englishman will take on the role vacated by Tandy, who spent more than five years on Townsend’s backroom staff before leaving in July to become Wales’ head coach.

Radford will combine his new position with Scotland with his role as Northampton’s defence coach until the end of this season before going full-time with the national team on a contract until the end of the 2027-28 campaign.

Head coach Townsend told Scottish Rugby: “We placed huge importance on bringing in a high-quality replacement for Steve Tandy as our defence coach and Lee fits the bill perfectly.

“Lee brings a wealth of experience from rugby league and union on the defensive area of the game and will be able to build on the good work that has been done in that area over the last few years.

“He will fit into our environment really well and I believe our players will respond positively to Lee’s beliefs and ideas around the defensive side of the game, and the mindset required to win at the highest level.

“We are looking forward to working with him as a coaching group and learning from his substantial knowledge and experiences.”

Gregor Townsend has replenished his backroom staff (Jane Barlow/PA)

Radford, who played for Hull FC and Bradford Bulls, has previously coached Castleford Tigers, Samoa and Hull in rugby league.

The 46-year-old joins a Scotland coaching team that also includes forwards coach, John Dalziel, skills and contact coach Pete Horne and scrum coach Pieter de Villiers.

“I’ve always aspired to coach on the international stage within rugby union and to get that opportunity with a nation like Scotland is an incredibly proud moment,” Radford said.

Steve Tandy left his role with Scotland to become Wales head coach (Ben Birchall/PA)

“I’ve visited the Scotland camp a couple of times in the last few years and have come away with a great feeling about the place. The management are well connected and it’s a tight playing group. There’s a brilliant chemistry and that’s so important.

“Scotland have been very sound defensively over the last few years and there are similarities to how they defend, compared to Northampton. My job will be to continue that cohesion as well as adding some of my own touches.”

Radford will be involved with Scotland for the first time for their autumn Tests against the United States, New Zealand, Argentina and Tonga next month.