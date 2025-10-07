Ewa Pajor and Claudia Pina score twice as Barcelona put seven past Bayern Munich

Ewa Pajor and Claudia Pina each scored twice as Barcelona’s bid to reclaim the Women’s Champions League began with a 7-1 thrashing of Bayern Munich.

Barca, who were beaten by Arsenal in last season’s final after lifting the trophy in the two previous campaigns, edged ahead in the fourth minute thanks to a delightful curling finish from captain Alexia Putellas.

Poland international Pajor quickly doubled the advantage with an acrobatic close-range effort.

Esmee Brugts lashed home the hosts’ third in the 27th minute and then assisted Salma Paralluelo to make it 4-1 in first-half added time after Bayern forward Klara Buhl pulled a goal back.

Prolific striker Pajor clinically slotted past visiting goalkeeper Ena Mahmutovic 11 minutes into the second period to claim her second of the evening.

Substitute Pina, who was top scorer in last season’s Champions League with 10 goals, added to Bayern’s misery in the 88th minute before doubling her tally in added time to complete the scoring.

Cecilia Salvai’s double earned Italian champions Juventus a 2-1 comeback win over Benfica in Turin.

Lucia Alves fired the Portuguese visitors into a sixth-minute lead, bursting into the box to rifle Nycole Raysla’s cutback into the roof of the net and score the first goal of the new league phase.

Juve defender Salvai headed Barbara Bonansea’s cross into the bottom-left corner in the 22nd minute to level before completing the turnaround four minutes from time by diverting home from a corner.

Belgian side OH Leuven battled back from two goals down to draw 2-2 at Paris FC.

Daphne Corboz and Clara Mateo put the French side in control at the break but second-half goals from Kim Everaerts and Sara Pusztai salvaged a point for the visitors.