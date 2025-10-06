Nico O’Reilly replaces Reece James in England squad

England have called up Manchester City’s Nico O’Reilly for the friendly against Wales and next week’s World Cup qualifier with Latvia.

The 20-year-old utility player has moved up from the under-21s squad following the withdrawal of Chelsea captain Reece James.

O’Reilly, who has featured nine times for Pep Guardiola’s side this season, only received his maiden call-up to Lee Carsley’s squad on Friday but has now been fast-tracked into Thomas Tuchel’s senior group.

He will train with the squad for the first time on Monday as they build up to Thursday’s friendly with Wales at Wembley.

England then head to Riga to face Latvia where qualification for the World Cup can be secured dependent on other results in Group K this week.

James has withdrawn due to an unspecified injury, picked up in Chelsea’s 2-1 win over Liverpool on Saturday, with medical assessment ruling him out of the two matches.