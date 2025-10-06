New England Patriots end final unbeaten record with victory at Buffalo Bills

The final unbeaten record in the NFL came to an end as the New England Patriots stunned the Buffalo Bills 23-20.

After the Philadelphia Eagles saw their perfect start to the season ended by the Denver Broncos, the Bills followed suit as they went down at home to their AFC East rivals.

Patriots quarterback Drake Maye passed for 273 yards and former Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs had 10 catches for 146 yards as the visitors edged a penalty-strewn clash with Andy Borregales’ 52-yard field goal with 15 seconds remaining.

Borregales landed two field goals in the first half as the Patriots edged ahead 6-3 at half-time, but the Bills went ahead when Josh Allen found Curtis Samuel from six yards.

Two touchdown runs from Rhamondre Stevenson put the Patriots in front 20-10 early in the final quarter, but Allen found Keon Coleman from two yards to cut the gap.

Matt Prater’s field goal from 45 yards levelled the scores, but Maye moved the Patriots into position for Borregales to secure back-to-back wins for the first time in almost three years.

The Bills’ loss means no team has started the season 5-0 for the first time since 2014.

Philadelphia suffered their first loss of the season as Denver fought back for a 21-17 victory at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday.

The Broncos began the final quarter trailing 17-3 but quarterback Bo Nix led a late rally and touchdowns from JK Dobbins and Evan Ingram, plus a 36-yard field goal from Will Lutz, saw them snatch victory.

Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts still threw for 280 yards and touchdown passes for Dallas Goedert and Saquon Barkley but a last-gasp attempt to salvage the game on the final play was thwarted.

The result left the Eagles 4-1 while the Broncos, for whom Nix threw for 242 yards, improved to 3-2.

Joey Slye’s 29-yard field goal as time ran out completed a comeback from 21-6 down in the final quarter to beat the Arizona Cardinals 22-21 and end a run of 10 straight losses for the Tennessee Titans.

Cardinals running back Emari Demercado dropped the ball before the goal line as he began celebrating what would have been a 72-yard touchdown early in the final quarter.

Another last-ditch field goal from Chase McLaughlin gave the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a 38-35 win over the Seattle Seahawks after Lavonte David had regained possession by intercepting Sam Darnold with 58 seconds remaining.

David Montgomery ran for one touchdown and threw for another as the Detroit Lions won a fourth straight game, beating the Cincinnati Bengals 37-24, while the Washington Commanders held the Los Angeles Chargers scoreless after the first quarter in a 27-10 win.

Carson Wentz picked out Jordan Addison with 30 seconds remaining as the Minnesota Vikings claimed a dramatic 21-17 win over the Cleveland Browns in London.

The Browns had been on course for victory at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after a touchdown from David Njoku gave them a 17-14 lead in the third quarter.

Minnesota were triumphant on their visit to London (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Addison had the final say on a 12-yard pass from Wentz after the Vikings (3-2) had earlier replied to a Harold Fannin score and Andre Szymt field goal for the Browns (1-4) with touchdowns from Josh Oliver and Jordan Mason.

Elsewhere, Miami squandered a 17-0 lead as they were beaten 27-24 in a thriller at Carolina while Baltimore’s dismal start to the season continued as they were thrashed 44-10 at home to the Houston Texans.

Indianapolis also enjoyed a big win as they beat Las Vegas 40-6 and New Orleans claimed their first win of the campaign, beating New York Giants 26-14.

New York Jets remain winless after going down 37-22 at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys.