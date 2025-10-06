Charlie Dean ready to step up after confirming role as England’s vice-captain

Charlie Dean feels “ready to step up” if Nat Sciver-Brunt is off the field during the Women’s World Cup after the spinner confirmed she is England’s new vice-captain.

England neglected to appoint an understudy when Sciver-Brunt was named captain in April although her injury-enforced absence in three T20s against India in July meant Tammy Beaumont took the reins.

Despite being 24, Dean has long been touted for leadership responsibilities and she enhanced her credentials by overseeing London Spirit’s run to the knockout stages of The Hundred this summer.

Nat Sciver-Brunt was appointed England captain in April (Andrew Matthews/PA)

She officially assumed her new England role in their World Cup curtain-raiser on Friday, when they thrashed South Africa by 10 wickets in Guwahati, and she believes she is primed for all eventualities.

“Being a bit of a sounding board for Nat is the main role – it doesn’t change too much,” Dean said ahead of England’s clash against Bangladesh at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

“Having had a bit more captain’s experience this summer, (we are) trying to create a leadership group that is a bit more official and structured to help complement Nat going into this World Cup.

“She’s got a brilliant cricket brain and leads from the front with how she acts. (I’m) just there to complement and look after bits that hopefully she shouldn’t need to (do), like getting fielders in the right place and bits like that.

“We don’t want Nat off the pitch but if that were to happen then I’m ready to step up, with a bit of help from Tammy, (Amy) Jones and (Sophia) Dunkley, who are all exceptional leaders in their own right.”

Dean insisted England are braced for a different challenge on a fresh pitch against Bangladesh, having swept aside rivals South Africa, widely viewed as strong contenders to reach at least the semi-finals.

Bangladesh are competing in just their second 50-over World Cup but they sprang a surprise in their tournament opener last Thursday by beating Pakistan by seven wickets in Colombo.

As with England, Bangladesh’s victory owed much to their bowlers, with lone seamer Marufa Akter taking two wickets in the first over before a five-strong spin attack claimed the rest.

“We’re taking every game as it comes,” Dean said. “Their bowling attack is ranked number one in terms of the economy that they’ve managed to achieve in the last 18 months. It’s nothing to be sniffed at.

Linsey Smith starred for England against South Africa (Anupam Nath/AP)

“Marufa with that big in-swing early doors and then a lot of different spin. We’re not taking Bangladesh lightly at all.”

Linsey Smith shone for England with three top-order wickets against the Proteas, with the slow left-armer justifying her inclusion at the expense of leg-spinner Sarah Glenn.

“She’s brilliant with the new ball, gets a bit of drift in and challenges batters’ defences just like she did the other day,” Dean added.

“We all know how skilful and how good she is – sometimes I’m not sure she does – but she’s an exceptional bowler and definitely one to be looking out for.”