St Helens team bus given police escort after ‘terrorist threat’ on social media

St Helens were given a police escort away from Hull KR’s Craven Park on Saturday night after what the club described as a “terrorist threat” that was sent to their Instagram account.

Police officers stood near the team coach as players and staff departed the ground shortly after the club’s 20-12 Super League semi-final play-off defeat.

St Helens said they were taking the threat, that PA news agency understands was posted from an unknown account during the second half of the fixture, with the “utmost seriousness”.

A St Helens spokesman said: “The club had a terrorist threat sent to the Saints’ Instagram account.

“It was reported to the St Helens Ground Safety Officer and they spoke to Hull KR’s Ground Safety Officer. They are treating it with the utmost seriousness.”

The PA news agency has contacted Humberside Police.