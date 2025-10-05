Pep Guardiola plans Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger dinner as he makes history

Pep Guardiola will invite Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger to dinner after breaking another Premier League record.

Manchester City’s 1-0 win at Brentford was Guardiola’s 250th as a manager in the Premier League.

It has taken Guardiola just 349 matches to reach the milestone, while the next best – Ferguson at Manchester United and Wenger’s Arsenal – both took more than 400.

“It’s an honour to be alongside Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger, I will invite them to a good dinner,” smiled the Spaniard.

Pep Guardiola plans to extend an invitation to Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger (Nick Potts/PA)

“It’s a pleasure to be part of that in Premier League history. Really pleased. Now let’s go for 250 more!”

Erling Haaland ticked the Gtech Stadium off his to-do list as one of only two Premier League venues he had not previously scored at.

Just eight minutes had elapsed when the Norwegian striker raced on to a ball over the top from Josko Gvardiol.

Haaland bulldozed his way between Bees defenders Sepp van den Berg and Nathan Collins before lashing his shot past Caoimhin Kelleher.

It was Haaland’s 18th goal in 11 matches for club and country this season and leaves Anfield as the only ground he has yet to score at in the Premier League.

But City were unable to add to their tally and were almost pegged back when Igor Thiago raced through on goal, only for goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma to come to their rescue.

“Away when you are 1-0 up always you suffer,” added Guardiola. “In first half we were at our best and could have scored more goals to make it a little easier.

“We knew at half-time they would push more. Throw-ins, corners, free-kicks, always you suffer. But the game was well played.”

Sadly, City’s afternoon in the west London sunshine was soured when midfielder Rodri suffered more injury misery.

Rodri was forced off injured after 20 minutes (Steven Paston/PA)

In the 20th minute the disconsolate Spaniard, still making his way back from almost a year out due to an ACL injury, sat down in the centre circle holding his hamstring and eventually limped off to be replaced by Nico Gonzalez.

“It looks like a hamstring but we don’t know the damage yet,” said Guardiola.

For Brentford it was a first home defeat of the season as their chaotic brand of long throws and set-pieces came up short.

“We made it very uncomfortable in the second half,” said boss Keith Andrews.

“It was a game of very few chances and when you restrict them to very few chances you’re doing well. I’m not sure many other strikers in the world score that goal.”