Late drama at Tottenham as Minnesota Vikings edge out Cleveland Browns in NFL
Carson Wentz picked out Jordan Addison with 30 seconds remaining.
By contributor Andy Hampson, PA
Published
Carson Wentz picked out Jordan Addison with 30 seconds remaining as the Minnesota Vikings snatched a dramatic 21-17 win over the Cleveland Browns in Sunday’s NFL contest in London.
The Browns had been on course for victory at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after a touchdown from David Njoku gave them a 17-14 lead in the third quarter.
The Vikings had led earlier after replying to a Harold Fannin touchdown and Andre Szymt field goal with scores from Josh Oliver and Jordan Mason.
Addison had the final say on a 12-yard pass from Wentz, lifting the Vikings to 3-2 in NFC North, while the Browns slip to 1-4 in AFC North.