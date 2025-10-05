Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard withdraws from international duty with Norway

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has withdrawn from the Norway squad after suffering a knee injury in Saturday’s Premier League defeat of West Ham.

It is the latest in a number of setbacks for the 26-year-old in what has already been an injury-hit campaign.

The club have confirmed the player will miss his country’s upcoming matches against Israel and New Zealand after sustaining medial collateral ligament damage in his left knee.

A statement from the Gunners added: “Martin will continue to be assessed and treated by our medical team at Sobha Realty Training Centre during the international window, with the aim of a return to action as soon as possible.”

Odegaard was forced off after 30 minutes of the 2-0 victory over the Hammers at the Emirates Stadium, the third successive home game in which he has been withdrawn before half-time.

He has previously had shoulder problems.

Arsenal also have an injury concern over Declan Rice, who was substituted in the 79th minute on Saturday with a back issue but is expected to report for England duty as planned.