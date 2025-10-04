Man Utd beat Sunderland to ease the pressure on boss Ruben Amorim

Mason Mount’s magnificent effort and a first Old Trafford goal for Benjamin Sesko secured Manchester United a 2-0 victory against Sunderland that helps ease the pressure on Ruben Amorim.

The under-fire Portuguese head coach headed into his 50th match as Red Devils boss in the spotlight after last weekend’s bruising 3-1 loss at Brentford.

But Amorim’s side responded well in wet and windy conditions against promoted Sunderland, with first-half goals from Mount and Sesko sealing a much-needed victory before the international break.

Recently signed goalkeeper Senne Lammens impressed on his debut as the hosts made five changes, with Mount – another of those brought in – giving them the lead inside eight minutes.

Black Cats shot-stopper Robin Roefs produced a string of fine saves but was beaten again in the 31st minute when Diogo Dalot’s long throw was flicked into the path of Sesko to score.

Sunderland saw a penalty overturned before the break and Regis Le Bris’ side were unable to avoid falling to just their second Premier League loss of the campaign.

Old Trafford fell silent before kick-off in tribute to the victims of Thursday’s Heaton Park Synagogue attack six miles away.

Manchester United and Sunderland players observed a minute’s silence in a mark of respect to those killed in Thursday’s Heaton Park Synagogue attack (PA)

Sunderland made a bright start when play got under way, with Bertrand Traore wasting a huge chance in the opening minutes of his first start as he failed to cleanly connect with offside Simon Adingra’s cross.

The visitors’ intensity matched that of their raucous supporters, who were silenced in the eighth minute.

Bryan Mbeumo sent over a cross that Mount brought down smartly and finished in equally impressively fashion, with his low right-footed strike finding the net in front of the Stretford End.

Manchester United’s Mason Mount opened the scoring with this shot (Martin Rickett/PA)

United were now on top and Roefs stopped popular former Sunderland loanee Amad Diallo and Mbeumo scoring, before expertly tipping a fine Bruno Fernandes effort onto the woodwork.

But the impressive Dutch goalkeeper would concede again in the 31st minute. Dalot sent in a long throw from the right and Nordi Mukiele inadvertently flicked the ball on for Sesko to score from close range.

Sunderland players huddled on the pitch during United’s celebrations and, having seen winger Adingra replaced by defender Dan Ballard, ended the half strongly.

Lammens sprung well to his left to stop Granit Xhaka rifling home from 25 yards, with the debutant receiving an even louder cheer when confidently rising to catch a high ball in difficult conditions.

Senne Lammens impressed the home support (Martin Rickett/PA)

The United new boy looked set to face a penalty in first half stoppage time after Sesko was adjudged to have caught Trai Hume with a high foot. However, the decision was overturned after VAR Neil Davies sent Stuart Attwell to the pitchside monitor, with Ballard going close from the corner that instead followed.

United had some half chances when play resumed and survived a scare when Traore was harshly booked for simulation as Fernandes and Lammens collided when trying to stop an attack.

Neither side were creating clear-cut opportunities as a forgettable second half rumbled on.

Mukiele’s impressive cross was crying out for a finish from one-time United target Brian Brobbey, before substitutes Eliezer Mayenda and Matheus Cunha had efforts at opposite ends.

A number of United fans chanted Amorim’s name, before Lammens was cheered loudly after denying Chemsdine Talbi in added time.