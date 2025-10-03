Sonay Kartal beaten by Linda Noskova in China Open quarter-finals

Sonay Kartal was knocked out of the China Open following a straight sets defeat to Linda Noskova in the quarter-finals.

In the previous round, Kartal produced the biggest victory of her career with a win over Mirra Andreeva to reach her first last-eight contest at a WTA 1000 event.

However, despite a battling performance from the Briton, Noskova claimed a 6-3 6-4 victory in an hour and 10 minutes to book her spot in the semi-finals.

Following a tricky start, Kartal fought back to level the opening set at 3-3, but had her serve broken in the seventh game and the world number 27 stormed ahead to clinch the set.

Kartal broke Noskova’s serve early in the second set to go 2-0 up, but another tight encounter followed and Noskova was able to pull ahead to see out the win.

Victory means the Czech player will face either Emma Navarro or Jessica Pegula in the semi-finals.