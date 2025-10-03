Ryder Cup abuse of European players ‘crossed the line’ – PGA of America chief

PGA of America chief executive Derek Sprague says abuse directed at Rory McIlroy and the European team at the Ryder Cup “crossed the line”.

European players were on the receiving end of heckling and abuse on their way to a 15-13 win at Bethpage Black in New York last week.

McIlroy in particular was targeted by the home fans and his wife Erica was caught in the commotion when a beer thrown from the crowd hit her hat on Saturday.

Speaking to the Golf Channel, Sprague said: “It’s unfortunate that people crossed the line last week.

Play took place in front of a hostile crowd (Mike Egerton/PA)

“There’s no place for that at the Ryder Cup, no place for it in the game of golf and we are not happy with what happened last week.”

Sprague added that he plans on apologising to McIlroy and his wife along with other members of the European team.

“I haven’t spoken to Rory or Erica, I do plan on sending them an e-mail with my heartfelt apologies because of what occurred,” he said.

“I can’t wait to reach out to Rory and Erica, and really the entire European team.

“Rory might have been a target because of how good he is, but the entire European team should not have been subjected to that. I feel badly and I plan on apologising to them.”

Rory McIlroy was particularly targeted (Mike Egerton/PA)

McIlroy said after Sunday’s finale he believes that some of golf’s values were not seen at Bethpage Black.

“I think golf should be held to a higher standard than what was seen out there this week,” he said in his press conference after Europe retained the Ryder Cup.

“Golf teaches you very good life lessons, it teaches you etiquette, it teaches you how to play by the rules, it teaches you how to respect people.

“Sometimes this week we didn’t see that. So no, this should not be what is acceptable in the Ryder Cup.”