NFL: Injury-hit San Francisco 49ers stun Los Angeles Rams after late drama

A patchwork San Francisco 49ers side beat NFC West rivals the Los Angeles Rams 26-23 in overtime after the visitors’ defence stepped up to make two crucial plays late on.

Rookie defensive tackle Alfred Collins forced and recovered a Kyren Williams fumble at the goal line to prevent the Rams taking the lead with 65 seconds left before the 49ers stopped the Rams on fourth down in overtime to clinch their fourth win in five games.

San Francisco were without a wealth of key offensive players at SoFi Stadium, with quarterback Brock Purdy, tight end George Kittle and wide receivers Brandon Aiyuk, Ricky Pearsall and Juan Jennings all sidelined.

But back-up quarterback Mac Jones threw touchdown passes to tight end Jake Tonges and star running back Christian McCaffrey as the visitors raced into a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter.

Rams responded as quarterback Matthew Stafford connected with Williams for two touchdowns and also found Puka Nacua in the endzone as the game went into the final few minutes level at 20-20.

Niners kicker Eddy Pineiro’s third field goal of the contest – from 59 yards – gave San Francisco the lead with two minutes 52 remaining.

But the Rams marched into the redzone and appeared set to take the lead until Collins punched the ball out of Williams’ arms as was about to score a touchdown and recovered the loose ball.

They were unable to see the game out, though, as the Rams forced a quick three-and-out before Joshua Karty kicked a 48-yard field goal to take the game into overtime.

A 41-yard field goal from Pineiro put the visitors back in front, before San Francisco’s defence stopped the Rams on fourth and one in Niners territory to secure victory.