Linsey Smith delighted to contribute as England open with thumping win

Linsey Smith was thrilled to play a starring role in England’s dominant 10-wicket win over South Africa.

England enjoyed a thumping victory in their Women’s Cricket World Cup opener after bowling the Proteas for just 69 and Smith was the pick of the bowlers, finishing with three for seven from four overs.

The spinner claimed the huge scalp of captain Laura Wolvaardt in only the second over before bowling Tazmin Brits and Marizanne Kapp.

Smith made her ODI bow for England against the West Indies before playing in the India series and she expressed her pride at helping the team claim victory in their World Cup opener.

“Definitely felt the pressure and the nerves coming into this, but to start the competition how I have and put in a performance for the team to get a big win is something I’m really happy with,” Smith told a post-match press conference.

“I always want to contribute as much as I can to team wins. It’s early days in my ODI career, which is something I’ve really strived towards, so I’m just delighted I could help the team win today.”

Smith’s rapid start to the game contributed to South Africa plunging to 19 for four and the spinner was delighted to have the opportunity opening the bowling alongside Lauren Bell.

She said: “I found out yesterday which was nice, bit of a heads up. I’ve done a bit of it for my regional team back home, so nothing I’m too surprised by.

“I think it suits my bowling well, obviously I do it a lot in T20s as well. I’m not a stranger to it, I enjoy the competition and the toughness of it. I’m glad it came off today.”

Seamer Bell bowled Sune Luus before captain Nat Sciver-Brunt claimed the wickets of Anneke Bosch and Chloe Tryon and spin helped England wrap up the game inside 21 overs as Sophie Ecclestone and Charlie Dean finished with two wickets each.

Openers Tammy Beaumont and Amy Jones then eased to England’s target of 70 with 215 balls remaining, Jones with 40 and Beaumont 21.

Up next for England is a fixture against Bangladesh, who also won their opening match, and Smith believes making a strong start to the tournament was important for the team.

“We spoke about getting off on the right foot here and putting in a really good performance for the first game and taking that momentum in,” she said.

“We’re not going to get too carried away or look too far ahead, Bangladesh next game is another tough challenge and something we’ll reflect on and plan towards over the next few days.”