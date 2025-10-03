England hammer South Africa in flying start to World Cup

England opened their Women’s Cricket World Cup campaign in style with a thumping 10-wicket win over South Africa.

After winning the toss and opting to field first, England got off to a sensational start, skittling the Proteas for just 69 runs with Linsey Smith the pick of the bowling attack as she took three for seven.

Sinalo Jafta was the only batter to reach double figures in a bleak display for South Africa and Tammy Beaumont and Amy Jones eased to their 70-run target to claim a first win of the competition.

England’s attention now turns to their next game, which takes place on Tuesday against Bangladesh.

An extraordinary start saw South Africa skipper Laura Wolvaardt caught and bowled by Smith in the second over and the spinner claimed her second scalp in the fourth after bowling Tazmin Brits.

Seamer Lauren Bell bowled Sune Luus the following over and Smith soon bagged her third, bowling Marizanne Kapp as South Africa plunged to 19 for four.

Captain Nat Sciver-Brunt then dismissed Anneke Bosch and Chloe Tryon in quick succession and the wickets kept tumbling as Nadine de Klerk was caught by Heather Knight off Sophie Ecclestone.

England’s spinners were able to quickly finish off South Africa’s innings inside 21 overs when Charlie Dean bowled both Masabata Klaas and Nonkululeko Mlaba either side of Ecclestone’s dismissal of Jafta, who had provided a faint glimmer of hope with her stubborn 22.

Openers Beaumont and Jones safely navigated a chase of 70 with 215 balls remaining, Jones with 40 and Beaumont 21.