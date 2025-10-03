England boss Thomas Tuchel explains decision to leave out Jude Bellingham

Thomas Tuchel insists there is no problem with Jude Bellingham but warned nobody is guaranteed a place in the England squad after taking the eye-catching decision to omit the Real Madrid star.

The back-to-back Euros runners-up face Wales in a Wembley friendly next Thursday before continuing World Cup qualification away to Latvia on Tuesday.

Bellingham missed September’s camp after undergoing shoulder surgery and has since played four matches for Real Madrid, yet there was no place in Tuchel’s 24-man squad for October’s doubleheader.

Jude Bellingham, centre, will not be linking up with England (Mike Egerton/PA)

Phil Foden and Jack Grealish were others overlooked for a call-up, but the 22-year-old was the headline omission two days on from being crowned 2024-25 England men’s senior player of the year.

“I understand your focus on Jude of course,” Tuchel said of a player he would later say is one of the world’s best midfielders and makes his side stronger.

“First of all, he is a very special player and for special players there can always be special rules. I get this.

“But for this camp we decided that we stick with our straightforward decision to invite the same team. That applies also then for Jude. He deserves always to be in camp.

“I think there is an extra layer on top of it, the situation that he has not gathered full rhythm yet at Real Madrid.

“He is back in the team. He hasn’t finished one full match until now. He has only started one match, so he is at the moment in the period where he gets his rhythm, where he gets back to full strength.

“There is this extra layer into the decision, but the decision stayed for this camp.”

Asked if Bellingham was fit enough to be called up, Tuchel said: “Yes, and he wanted to be called up. We had a phone call. There was no issue from that side, he just lacks rhythm.

“He hasn’t finished one complete match, like I said, and on top of it we stayed with our decision to go with the same squad.”

Tuchel has not worked with Bellingham since the England boss apologised for saying in a June interview that his mother finds some of the midfielder’s on-field antics “repulsive”.

Thomas Tuchel insists he has no problem with Jude Bellingham (John Walton/PA)

The German coach also stressed how good the mood was in the September meet-up, leading the manager to say that “one has nothing to do with the other”.

Put to Tuchel that some people would think is there a problem between him Bellingham, he said: “No.

“There is also no problem between me and Phil Foden, there is no problem between me and Jack Grealish. Very special players.

“Phil is back to influencing games, deciding games for Manchester City.

“Jack is very close to being the best version of himself – a very special player, a very special character.

Phil Foden has found his form for Manchester City (Nick Potts/PA)

“There is no problem at all and there is no personal problem in the nomination.”

Bukayo Saka is the only fresh face in October’s squad, replacing injured Arsenal team-mate Noni Madueke. Tino Livramento also drops out with a knee injury of his own.

Tuchel insists players have the chance to get back in the squad and acknowledges there are “players out who deserve to be with us”.

He added: “100 per cent there are no guarantees.

“If we say the competition is on, then the competition is on.

“We cannot say that like for 80 per cent of the squad the competition is on but for 20 per cent it is not on. It’s on. The competition is on. The team did very, very well and deserve to be in camp again.”