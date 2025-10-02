Lewis Hamilton thankful for ‘overwhelming’ support after death of dog Roscoe

Lewis Hamilton has described Roscoe as the “most important thing of my life” after admitting to being “overwhelmed” by messages of condolences following his dog’s death.

Hamilton’s bulldog, who he adopted in 2013 and has appeared at a number of races with during his Formula One career – most recently the British Grand Prix on July 6 – died last Sunday after contracting pneumonia.

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s race in Singapore, Hamilton, 40, said he had been greatly moved by the outpouring of support from his fellow drivers and teams.

Lewis Hamilton pictured with Roscoe at the British Grand Prix on July 6 (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“It was quite overwhelming to see how many people got in touch and it was so heartwarming to receive those messages,” said Hamilton.

“I have not been able to reply to everybody. But, yeah, he (Roscoe) was the most important thing of my life so a very difficult experience.

“I know so many people in the world that have gone through it, and I know what it is like to have a pet that gives you such amazing love.

“I am really just looking forward to getting back in the car and doing what I love doing here.”

It is understood that Hamilton is not due to carry any tribute to Roscoe on his Ferrari car or helmet in Singapore.

Hamilton is still awaiting his first podium for the Italian team, but when asked if he will be driving here with a result for Roscoe on his mind, he replied: “There are a lot of people that deserve a good result from my side and this team and the tifosi, and the people that have been following me and all the people that have been checking in and being so supportive of us, this whole year, but also in this past week.

“It is in moments like that where you see people show up for you, and that has been overwhelming to see and really well welcomed.”