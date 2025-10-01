Newcastle part company with director of rugby Steve Diamond

Newcastle have parted company with director of rugby Steve Diamond, with Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend set to join club owners Red Bull in a part-time advisory role.

Diamond, 56, who was appointed in January 2024, departs five days after the club began the new Gallagher Prem season with a 39-17 loss at home to Saracens.

“Today, Steve Diamond, director of rugby, is stepping down from his position,” Newcastle said in a statement on X.

“We would like to thank Steve for his passion, contribution, and guidance which have been instrumental in supporting the club throughout this important transition.”

Townsend will spend 30 days a year working with Red Bull, in addition to continuing his Scotland commitments, the PA news agency understands.

The 52-year-old last month extended his Scotland contract until the end of the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia.

It is understood the Scottish Rugby Union has no concerns about the arrangement and is satisfied it will not impact Townsend’s full-time job.

Energy drinks company Red Bull completed its takeover of Newcastle in August and outlined aspirations for the team to compete for trophies in England and Europe in the coming years.

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend will join Red Bull in a part-time advisory role (Zac Goodwin/PA)

There has since been a flurry of new signings, including the arrivals of former England wing Christian Wade and veteran Wales full-back Liam Williams.

Newcastle have finished bottom of the table in each of the last three seasons.

Before moving to Kingston Park, Diamond spent a decade in charge of Sale and also coached Saracens, the Russian national team and Worcester.

Following Worcester’s collapse in 2022, the former hooker worked with Scottish side Edinburgh as lead rugby consultant before taking on a consultancy role with the Rugby Football Union.

Newcastle return to action on Saturday afternoon at Exeter.