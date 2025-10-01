Jannik Sinner beats Learner Tien in Beijing to claim first title since Wimbledon

Jannik Sinner swatted aside Learner Tien to win his first title since Wimbledon at the China Open.

The Italian regained the trophy he lost to Carlos Alcaraz last year with a 6-2 6-2 victory over 19-year-old American Tien, who was playing in his first ATP Tour final.

It is Sinner’s first title on the regular tour this season, with the 24-year-old adding to his Australian Open and Wimbledon crowns a day after Alcaraz lifted his eighth trophy of the season at the Japan Open.

Sinner has only lost one match to a player other than Alcaraz for more than a year and that never looked like changing here, with the top seed breaking serve in the opening game and not looking back.

Tien has beaten Lorenzo Musetti and Daniil Medvedev this week and the match was closer than the scoreline suggested, with the teenager again demonstrating his great potential.

He will break into the top 40 for the first time as a result of his run, but Sinner was clinical in the big moments.

“Many positive things, I’m very happy with where I am at the moment,” said Sinner, who will now head to the Shanghai Masters, where he will be the top seed in the absence of Alcaraz following the Spaniard’s withdrawal.

There was British success in the doubles, with two-time grand slam champions Henry Patten and Harri Heliovaara of Finland beating Russian duo Andrey Rublev and Karen Khachanov 4-6 6-3 (10/8) in the final.