Wales boss Craig Bellamy says it is ‘a matter of time’ before England win trophy

Wales manager Craig Bellamy believes it is a “matter of time” before Wembley opponents England win a major trophy again and is surprised they have not already done so.

Bellamy’s side travel to take on England – next-door neighbours they have not beaten since 1984 – on October 9 as preparation for their vital World Cup qualifier against Belgium in Cardiff four days later.

It can be considered a British battle between David and Goliath, with Thomas Tuchel’s England ranked fourth in the world and Wales 30th.

Thomas Tuchel’s England will present a huge Wembley test for Craig Bellamy and Wales (Nick Potts/PA)

Tuchel was employed by the Football Association with the target to win the World Cup next summer – and Bellamy feels England will soon end a long wait for major silverware that stretches back to 1966.

“I just see it (England) as a top nation,” Bellamy said after announcing a 26-man squad that includes the return of Aaron Ramsey following a 13-month absence.

“They got to two finals in a row with the Euros. This is a team that when they go to tournaments they’re looking to win it.

“I believe it’s only a matter of time. I thought it would have happened before now, but it’s still a matter of time. We get the opportunity to go and play a top manager and a top nation.”

Ramsey returns with the 34-year-old former Arsenal and Juventus midfielder set to make his first international appearance since September 2024, when he featured in Bellamy’s opening two games against Turkey and Montenegro.

The 86-times capped Ramsey, who has been plagued by injury problems, joined Mexican club Pumas UNAM in the summer and will make a transatlantic dash to join the Wales squad on Tuesday morning – less than 60 hours before kick-off at Wembley.

Pumas are in league action in the early hours of Monday morning UK time against Guadalajara.

Bellamy said: “He (Ramsey) is fit and I haven’t had that luxury with him. When I look back at that first game he was immense. He has the brain.

Captain Aaron Ramsey returns to the Wales squad after a 13-month absence (Nick Potts/PA)

“That’s never going to go. We have legs in and around him that could really benefit from his type of profile.

“What I’ve seen is a player fit that still has a lot to offer in the way we play. He definitely has a lot to offer.”

Wales welcome back Leeds midfielder Ethan Ampadu after injury, but Wrexham goalkeeper Danny Ward and Burnley full-back Connor Roberts are both unavailable.

The Football Association of Wales has held talks with highly-rated Tottenham winger Mikey Moore, an England Under-19 cap, about switching international allegiance.

The 18-year-old Londoner, who is on loan at Scottish Premiership club Rangers, qualifies for Wales through a grandparent.

Bellamy said: “I’d prefer it if it wasn’t aired, if I’m being honest, it does us no favours. I’m always against pressure from the outside.

“I’ve spoken to a lot of players we feel would definitely benefit us in the future – we need a big squad, so we’re always aware of that.

“We would be naive not to be aware of it.”