Tottenham spared as late own goal earns Champions League draw at Bodo/Glimt

An 89th-minute own goal by Jostein Gundersen spared Tottenham’s blushes and earned them a fortunate 2-2 draw away to Bodo/Glimt in the Champions League.

Spurs were back at Aspmyra Stadion four months on from success in the Europa League semi-finals, but this time they were second best for long periods.

After a one-sided first half where Kasper Hogh missed a penalty for the Norwegian minnows, Bodo looked on course to claim revenge after two fine strikes shortly after the break by Jens Petter Haugh.

Tottenham’s stand-in captain Micky van de Ven reduced the deficit in the 68th minute and Thomas Frank watched his side fight back for the third time this month when Gundersen inadvertently deflected the ball in after Bodo goalkeeper Nikita Haikin saved Archie Gray’s shot.

It earned Spurs a point to move them onto four in the Champions League, but Bodo boss Kjetil Knutsen would have wondered how his team failed to win after a dominant display.