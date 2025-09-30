Mikel Arteta: William Saliba deal further proof Arsenal stars see success coming

Mikel Arteta believes Arsenal’s key players are committing their futures to the club because they can fulfil their ambitions to win trophies in north London.

William Saliba has become the latest Gunners star to sign a new long-term deal, despite interest from Real Madrid.

The France defender’s previous contract had been due expire in 2027 and the PA news agency understands he has now extended his stay to 2030.

“It’s big news, I’m very happy and it’s congratulations to William,” said Gunners boss Arteta.

“He fully deserves his new contract, he has been phenomenal over the last few years and we are very happy to keep the spine of the team with us.

“First of all it shows that they belong to this club and that they share the same ambition as the club and want to continue their careers here.”

Saliba moved to Arsenal from St Etienne in July 2019, initially spending time back on loan in France, and has made 140 appearances in all competitions.

He has now joined fellow centre-half Gabriel Magalhaes and highly-rated youngsters Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly in signing new contracts this year.

William Saliba has become a key player for Arsenal (Martin Rickett/PA).

The 24-year-old said: “I’m so happy to sign the new deal with my club. I have to keep going like this to try and win some trophies.

“I think the only thing we miss here is to win trophies. We have a good squad, good staff and a good coach so we are close to achieving things.

“I was not focused on clubs from outside, just here. I want to stay here and I am focused on my club.”

After starting their Champions League campaign with a victory over Athletic Bilbao, Arsenal take on Greek champions Olympiacos at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday.

It will be their first home Champions League tie since the semi-final defeat by eventual winners Paris St Germain in April.

Martin Odegaard is fit to face Olympiacos (Bradley Collyer/PA).

Captain Martin Odegaard is fit to start after missing the draw against Manchester City with a shoulder injury.

The midfielder came off the bench at Newcastle on Sunday and helped turn the game around as the Gunners claimed a dramatic 2-1 win.

“He was very good and immediately you could see the desire and responsibility to change things and he helped us win the game,” added Arteta.

“After the match there was great energy, everyone was celebrating because of the manner it happened, but we have to move on very quickly.

“We have the same ambition to go game by game and try to be better than the opponent. We have a very difficult one tomorrow.”