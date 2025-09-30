Liverpool beaten again as Reds slump to Champions League defeat at Galatasaray

Liverpool fell to a second straight loss as Arne Slot’s side saw their first Champions League trip of the season end in a 1-0 defeat to Galatasaray.

The Premier League champions were looking for a response to Saturday’s last-gasp 2-1 loss at Crystal Palace but wilted on an intense evening in Istanbul.

Victor Osimhen’s first-half penalty after Dominik Szoboszlai was adjudged to have caught Baris Alper Yilmaz with a trailing arm proved the difference.

Harry Kane continued his red-hot form with a first-half double as Bayern Munich thrashed Cypriot champions Pafos 5-1.

The England captain has now scored 102 goals in 105 games for the German club following his £86.4million move from Tottenham in 2023.

Raphael Guerreiro, Nicolas Jackson and Michael Olise were also on target for Bayern in Limassol, while one-time Southampton winger Mislav Orsic claimed an eye-catching consolation for the hosts.

Kylian Mbappe’s fourth Champions League hat-trick helped Real Madrid bounce back from their weekend derby defeat with a 5-0 win away to Kairat.

Xabi Alonso’s side were beaten 5-2 at Atletico Madrid on Sunday and then had to make a 13-hour trip to Kazakhstan.

Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick for Real Madrid (Alikhan Sariyev/AP)

France forward Mbappe converted a first-half penalty and then produced two superb finishes after the break before substitutes Eduardo Camavinga and Brahim Diaz completed the scoring for Alonso’s much-changed side.

Tottenham’s blushes were spared by an 89th-minute own goal as they escaped with a 2-2 draw away to Bodo/Glimt.

Jens Petter Hauge’s brace had the Norwegian minnows on course for victory after team-mate Kasper Hogh missed a first-half penalty.

But Spurs’ stand-in captain Micky van de Ven reduced the deficit in the 68th minute before Jostein Gundersen diverted the ball into his own net late on.

Jose Mourinho’s Stamford Bridge homecoming ended in defeat as Chelsea beat Benfica 1-0.

Former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho was back at Stamford Bridge as manager of Benfica (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Richard Rios’ 18-minute own goal proved decisive in a game which the hosts finished with 10 men following a late red card for substitute Joao Pedro.

Atletico Madrid backed up their derby demolition of Real by thrashing Eintracht Frankfurt 5-1 thanks to goals from Giacomo Raspadori, Robin Le Normand, Antoine Griezmann, Giovanni Simeone and Julian Alvarez.

Inter Milan defeated Slavia Prague 3-0 following Lautaro Martinez’s double and a Denzel Dumfries goal, while Igor Paixao’s early brace and finishes from Mason Greenwood and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang saw Marseille thump Ajax 4-0.

Atalanta came from behind to beat Club Brugge 2-1 courtesy of a Lazar Samardzic penalty and Mario Pasalic’s header following Christos Tzolis’ opener.