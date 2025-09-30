Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall calls booking that triggers one-match ban ‘mind boggling’

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has described his fifth yellow card of the season as “mind boggling”.

The Everton midfielder will miss Sunday’s Premier League clash with Crystal Palace after reaching the threshold for a one-game suspension after only six Premier League matches.

Dewsbury-Hall’s latest yellow card came in Monday night’s 1-1 draw against West Ham for a challenge on Kyle Walker-Peters where he appeared to clearly get the ball.

Writing on X, the 27-year-old said: “Forgive me if I’m wrong, and I might be, but some of these decisions are so hard to take. Mind boggling.”

Dewsbury-Hall has impressed for the Toffees since making the move from Chelsea this summer, scoring his first goal against Wolves last month.

Everton boss David Moyes agreed with the midfielder’s assessment, saying: “I thought the booking for Dewsbury-Hall was a really shabby decision.

“It’s a really poor decision, it’s not a free-kick, never mind anything else. I can’t believe he’s got a yellow card for it. It’s quite ridiculous.

“He’s played really, really well. He’s been a great signing and started the season really well for us – getting goals and creating goals. He makes us play much better. We’ll miss him.”