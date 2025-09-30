Coco Gauff’s support team accused of ‘mind games’ by Belinda Bencic

Coco Gauff’s team were accused of mind games in a testy exchange between the defending champion and opponent Belinda Bencic at the China Open.

Former Olympic gold medallist Bencic was unhappy with what she claimed was noise being made by Gauff’s support camp during her service games.

When Gauff interjected while Bencic vented her frustration to the umpire, the Swiss snapped back: “No one’s talking to you. Your team is chatting. I’m too old for these mind games.”

The incident worked in Gauff’s favour, though, with the second seed putting initial frustration behind her to turn the contest around and claim a 4-6 7-6 (4) 6-2 victory and reach the quarter-finals.

Speaking afterwards, Gauff said: “I knew she said something to my team, but I didn’t know exactly what. They told me she said, ‘Shut up’. I didn’t hear it, so I can only go based off of what they said.

“I was telling her to be respectful. I’ve been nice with her team off court. We’ve been nice with each other. I just didn’t like that comment towards my team. We moved on after that. I haven’t spoken to her since. She’s entitled to how she felt and I’m entitled to how I respond.

“Immediately after that, next game, I was frustrated, threw in three double (faults). But after that I was just like, ‘OK, I don’t want to lose anymore after this point’.

Belinda Bencic throws her racket (Andy Wong/AP)

“I obviously have a lot of respect for Belinda. She’s a great player, coming back and playing great tennis as a mom. I obviously wish today didn’t happen, but it is what it is.”

Gauff, who became the third player to book her spot at the WTA Finals after Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek, will next take on German Eva Lys, who is through to the last eight at a WTA 1000 event for the first time.

Gauff, meanwhile, backed up the complaints made by Swiatek over the packed schedule.

Swiatek responded to multiple retirements in Beijing on Monday by claiming she could be forced to skip mandatory tournaments in the future to protect her health.

As well as the grand slams and WTA 1000 events, players are also required to play six events at the second tier WTA 500 level each season.

“I think I’ve basically played as much tennis as I possibly can, and it’s impossible to keep up with the six 500s,” said Gauff. “It’s just impossible. Especially now with more and more events being two weeks, it just doesn’t really make sense to strain your body.”