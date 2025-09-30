Alisson Becker set to miss Chelsea clash after injury in Liverpool’s loss

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has already ruled Alisson Becker out of the weekend’s trip to Chelsea after the goalkeeper was forced off in the 1-0 Champions League defeat to Galatasaray in Istanbul.

The Brazil international was forced off after making a second-half save from Victor Osimhen and replaced by summer arrival Giorgi Mamardashvili, who made his debut last week in the Carabao Cup against Southampton.

“It’s never positive if you go off like this. You can be sure he is not playing Saturday,” Slot told Amazon Prime.

A second successive defeat, after losing their 100 per cent Premier League record at Crystal Palace, that was littered with errors was another frustration for the Reds boss.

“Again, disappointed. For me, this was a different performance on and off the ball. First half we played quite well and had a big chance to go 1-0 up,” he added.

“We are sometimes a bit out-smarted in situations like this… they make a 20 per cent penalty a 100 per cent penalty, which is very smart from them.

“We are not so far. This is sometimes what the schedule can bring, Galatasaray is not a simple game. We now play Chelsea away, a difficult game.

“The margins are small and they were last season. For the second time in a row we are on the wrong side.”